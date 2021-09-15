Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.19). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%.

FUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.31. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $429.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.