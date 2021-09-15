Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Azul reported earnings of ($1.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($4.25). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZUL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. FMR LLC lifted its position in Azul by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,996,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,904,000 after buying an additional 1,149,419 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Azul by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,270,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,910 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,544,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Azul by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 143,476 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azul by 7,749.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 769,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 759,441 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Azul stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.54. Azul has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

