Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Post $0.29 EPS

Brokerages expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. Calix reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $168.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

CALX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,290 shares of company stock worth $16,575,701 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Calix by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 211,581 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calix by 553.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Calix by 24.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Calix by 108,892.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix stock opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. Calix has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

