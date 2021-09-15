Analysts Anticipate Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

NYSE NET traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.55. 2,186,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,431. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03. Cloudflare has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $132.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $900,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,020 shares of company stock worth $82,157,992. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

