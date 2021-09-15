Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report sales of $479.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $478.00 million to $481.50 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $439.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.35 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.