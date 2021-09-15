Analysts Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Will Post Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will report earnings per share of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Orphazyme A/S.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen cut Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ ORPH traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.69. The stock had a trading volume of 788,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,270. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orphazyme A/S has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $163.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORPH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $1,120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

