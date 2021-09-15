Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plexus stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.60. 101,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17.

Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

