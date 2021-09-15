Analysts Anticipate Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) will report $147.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Universal Display’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.70 million. Universal Display reported sales of $117.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Display will report full year sales of $555.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.13 million to $560.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $679.63 million, with estimates ranging from $655.04 million to $700.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Universal Display.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%.

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

OLED stock opened at $197.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.94 and a 200 day moving average of $216.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Universal Display by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Universal Display by 37.8% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Display by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

