Analysts Expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post $90.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.10 million to $92.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $85.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $417.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,369,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accuray by 44.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accuray by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Accuray by 900.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 450,354 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Accuray by 590.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARAY opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Accuray has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

