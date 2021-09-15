Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to report earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.99). Albireo Pharma reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.05) to ($3.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.99) to ($4.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%.

ALBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ ALBO traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 145,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,072. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $205,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

