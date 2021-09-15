Analysts Expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Brooks Automation posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brooks Automation.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

In other news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total value of $2,345,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,791,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

BRKS stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.70. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $108.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.