Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.24 EPS

Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCOI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

CCOI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.12. The company had a trading volume of 154,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,107. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.79 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $125,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,040 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

