Analysts Expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

CRBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,587. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.81.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

