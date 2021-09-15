Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce sales of $34.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.71 million to $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $820.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

