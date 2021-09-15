Analysts Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.90 Million

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to announce sales of $34.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.71 million to $35.10 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $138.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.70 million to $139.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $149.30 million, with estimates ranging from $147.10 million to $151.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Commercial.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 10.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Commercial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 1,308.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 158,698 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 143,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,100,000 after buying an additional 127,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $820.63 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

