Analysts Expect GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Post $0.11 EPS

Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. GrowGeneration reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GrowGeneration.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,305. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 2.82. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.