Analysts Expect Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guild’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.25. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Guild will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GHLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guild currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guild by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Guild by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Guild has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $881.41 million and a PE ratio of 1.66.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

