Analysts Expect ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ObsEva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.22). ObsEva posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ObsEva will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ObsEva.

Get ObsEva alerts:

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on OBSV. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.78. ObsEva has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBSV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

See Also: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.