Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
NYSE BFS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 31,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
