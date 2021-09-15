Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 31,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.