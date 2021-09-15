Analysts Expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.77. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $44.64. 31,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,401. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

