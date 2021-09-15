Analysts Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $352.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,735 shares of company stock valued at $86,828. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 436.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 355,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 289,182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 503,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 236,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

