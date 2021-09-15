Analysts Expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Sysco reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.27. 1,506,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,295,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.