Analysts Expect Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.91 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $464.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NYSE TUP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $42,750,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $18,328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2,277.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 627,419 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $14,679,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 395,849 shares during the last quarter.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

