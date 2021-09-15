Analysts Expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $78.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.70 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $64.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year sales of $307.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.80 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $327.21 million, with estimates ranging from $319.46 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter worth $85,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

