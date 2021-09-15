Analysts Offer Predictions for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.20.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 52,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,279,216.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,860,200 in the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

