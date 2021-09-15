Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 15th (ADBE, AJG, AMRK, APF, ASPU, AZN, BMW, CBRL, CNM, CROX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 15th:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $610.00 to $736.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $172.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $71.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a £100 ($130.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $178.00 to $159.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $33.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $215.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its target price boosted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $160.00 to $180.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) had its target price boosted by Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $107.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €6.60 ($7.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) was given a GBX 595 ($7.77) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $112.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $470.00 to $459.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €47.00 ($55.29) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 950 ($12.41). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €89.00 ($104.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €33.00 ($38.82) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 310 ($4.05). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $112.00 to $119.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 383 ($5.00). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $115.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its target price increased by Cowen Inc from $24.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €237.00 ($278.82) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

