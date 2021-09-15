Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 15th (ACXIF, AEBZY, AGPYY, AJG, ALBO, ALRN, AMSC, ANPDF, ANZBY, AQUA)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 15th:

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $165.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, trades, distributes, and markets sportswear in the People’s Republic of China. The company’s products include footwear, apparel, and accessories for professionals and the general public. ANTA Sports Products Limited is headquartered in Jinjiang City, the People’s Republic of China. “

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) had its target price increased by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a C$16.50 price target on the stock.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. The firm currently has a C$10.20 target price on the stock.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $14.00 to $8.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Ülker Bisküvi Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:UELKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

