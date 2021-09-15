Analyzing Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.05% -43.21% Poseida Therapeutics N/A -63.62% -43.88%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 320.35%. Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and Poseida Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.01 Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -$129.77 million ($3.61) -2.28

Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals beats Poseida Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. It is also developing P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase; and P-MMUT-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia. In addition, the company is developing a portfolio of allogeneic dual CAR product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

