Analyzing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Avid Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 70.96 -$24.55 million N/A N/A Avid Technology $360.47 million 3.23 $11.06 million $0.46 55.59

Avid Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Avid Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -7.03% -3.14% -1.48% Avid Technology 6.89% -29.86% 14.88%

Volatility and Risk

Datadog has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avid Technology has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Datadog and Avid Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 1 8 12 0 2.52 Avid Technology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Datadog currently has a consensus price target of $128.89, suggesting a potential downside of 6.68%. Avid Technology has a consensus price target of $37.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.00%. Given Avid Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than Datadog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avid Technology beats Datadog on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

