Analyzing MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of PetMed Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of PetMed Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MedAvail and PetMed Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MedAvail $13.97 million 7.67 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.86 PetMed Express $309.21 million 1.76 $30.60 million N/A N/A

PetMed Express has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail.

Risk and Volatility

MedAvail has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetMed Express has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MedAvail and PetMed Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84% PetMed Express 9.33% 20.09% 16.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MedAvail and PetMed Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50 PetMed Express 0 1 0 0 2.00

MedAvail presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 167.58%. PetMed Express has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.58%. Given MedAvail’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MedAvail is more favorable than PetMed Express.

Summary

PetMed Express beats MedAvail on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc. engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies. The prescription medications include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes. The firm markets its products through national television, online and direct mail or print advertising campaigns. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

