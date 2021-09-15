Analyzing Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) & Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprouts Farmers Market $6.47 billion 0.40 $287.45 million $2.49 9.10 Arko $3.91 billion 0.32 $13.19 million $0.14 71.86

Sprouts Farmers Market has higher revenue and earnings than Arko. Sprouts Farmers Market is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprouts Farmers Market 4.34% 30.60% 9.71% Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sprouts Farmers Market and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprouts Farmers Market 2 5 2 0 2.00 Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Arko has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.91%. Given Arko’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Sprouts Farmers Market.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Sprouts Farmers Market shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sprouts Farmers Market has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sprouts Farmers Market beats Arko on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

