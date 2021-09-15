Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLAN. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Anaplan by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Anaplan by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Anaplan by 541.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.85. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $2,392,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $32,847,345 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

