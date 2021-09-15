Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$50.00 and last traded at C$49.62, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.24.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$44.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.06. The firm has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. Research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.3812332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

