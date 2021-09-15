Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Angang Steel Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,562,100 shares, an increase of 299.7% from the August 15th total of 641,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,660.1 days.
Shares of ANGGF opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65. Angang Steel has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
Angang Steel Company Profile
