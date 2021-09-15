Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $116,000.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. 1,784,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,488. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. Angi Inc. has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $128,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $148,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the second quarter worth $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Truist dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

