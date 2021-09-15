Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew Sells 3,500 Shares

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ ANNX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 147,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,447. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Annexon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after buying an additional 237,497 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Annexon by 39.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after buying an additional 563,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Annexon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Annexon by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

