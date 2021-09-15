Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells $323,800.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 147,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.39.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.
