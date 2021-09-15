Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Sells $323,800.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. 147,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,447. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.73. Annexon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Annexon by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,458,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 237,497 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 563,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Annexon by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 150,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Annexon by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

