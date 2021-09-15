ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSS stock opened at $369.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

