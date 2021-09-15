ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,874 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $19,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,446,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in ANSYS by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,681,000 after acquiring an additional 158,134 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $371.41. 819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,167. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.91 and a 200 day moving average of $348.75.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

