Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Sells $610,025.35 in Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anterix stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 123,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,509. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. Research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 68,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.