Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Stake Lowered by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,673 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Antero Midstream worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NYSE:AM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,412. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.