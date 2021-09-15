Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 4.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

