Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.07 and last traded at $17.01. 17,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,680,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Antero Resources by 691.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 391,786 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.