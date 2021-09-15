Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ANTH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.