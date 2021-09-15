Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Short Interest Update

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 230.3% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ANTH opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medicines to treat serious and life threatening diseases. It offers Sollpura and blisibimod to treat diseases such as exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and Immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

