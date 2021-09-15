AntiMatter (MATTER) Trading 8.5% Higher This Week

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $304,095.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.45 or 0.00150260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00798229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047119 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,325,577 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

