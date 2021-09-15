Anyswap (ANY) Trading Up 22.6% Over Last 7 Days

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Anyswap has a market cap of $119.39 million and $24.87 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $6.41 or 0.00013323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

