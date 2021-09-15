Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Million

Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report sales of $3.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.15 million and the lowest is $1.83 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $650,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 492.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $142.02 million, with estimates ranging from $77.04 million to $245.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.44.

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $155,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $741,873 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 26,858 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,212,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,785,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLS opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.45. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $27.50 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

