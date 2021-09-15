APENFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One APENFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 0% lower against the dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $85.72 million and $338.40 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

