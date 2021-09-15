ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.82 Million

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00006737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market capitalization of $180.21 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00076252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00122489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00182138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,451.05 or 0.99867001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.08 or 0.07107502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00868313 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.