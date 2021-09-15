ApeSwap Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.06 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $3.47 or 0.00007193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a market cap of $195.39 million and approximately $7.06 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00074859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00125405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,619.11 or 0.07501035 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.89 or 1.00179858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.81 or 0.00892916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 56,705,619 coins and its circulating supply is 56,299,799 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

