AppCoins (APPC) Trading 3.7% Higher Over Last Week

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.96 million and $6,395.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00063435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00149122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.12 or 0.00826873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00046184 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,726,413 coins and its circulating supply is 244,726,412 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

