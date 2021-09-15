Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Appian by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after acquiring an additional 59,521 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 116.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after acquiring an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,830,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $99.45 on Wednesday. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -148.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie raised Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their price target on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

